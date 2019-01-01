QQQ
Range
0.63 - 0.63
Vol / Avg.
1.5K/0.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.12 - 1
Mkt Cap
25.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.63
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
40.4M
Outstanding
Trench Metals Corp is engaged in the business of exploration and mining metals. The company focuses on the Gorilla Lake Uranium Project.

Trench Metals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Trench Metals (NVTQF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Trench Metals (OTCPK: NVTQF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Trench Metals's (NVTQF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Trench Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Trench Metals (NVTQF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Trench Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Trench Metals (NVTQF)?

A

The stock price for Trench Metals (OTCPK: NVTQF) is $0.6329 last updated Today at 6:22:42 PM.

Q

Does Trench Metals (NVTQF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Trench Metals.

Q

When is Trench Metals (OTCPK:NVTQF) reporting earnings?

A

Trench Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Trench Metals (NVTQF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Trench Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Trench Metals (NVTQF) operate in?

A

Trench Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.