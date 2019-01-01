Novra Technologies Inc is engaged in the satellite data distribution business. It offers a comprehensive product portfolio including hardware, software, and services. In addition to its core video, radio, and data products, areas of expertise and added value include encryption and cybersecurity, next-generation hybrid networks (satellite/terrestrial/cloud), and efficient bandwidth utilization. The company is spread across the United States which is the key revenue driver, Canada, Europe, Middle East, Africa, East Asia, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Oceania.