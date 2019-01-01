QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/21.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.07 - 0.15
Mkt Cap
2.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
33.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Novra Technologies Inc is engaged in the satellite data distribution business. It offers a comprehensive product portfolio including hardware, software, and services. In addition to its core video, radio, and data products, areas of expertise and added value include encryption and cybersecurity, next-generation hybrid networks (satellite/terrestrial/cloud), and efficient bandwidth utilization. The company is spread across the United States which is the key revenue driver, Canada, Europe, Middle East, Africa, East Asia, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Oceania.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Novra Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Novra Technologies (NVRVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Novra Technologies (OTCQB: NVRVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Novra Technologies's (NVRVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Novra Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Novra Technologies (NVRVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Novra Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Novra Technologies (NVRVF)?

A

The stock price for Novra Technologies (OTCQB: NVRVF) is $0.084 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Novra Technologies (NVRVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Novra Technologies.

Q

When is Novra Technologies (OTCQB:NVRVF) reporting earnings?

A

Novra Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Novra Technologies (NVRVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Novra Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Novra Technologies (NVRVF) operate in?

A

Novra Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.