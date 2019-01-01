QQQ
Range
0.21 - 0.25
Vol / Avg.
43.8K/14.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.25 - 0.75
Mkt Cap
11.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.24
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
49.6M
Outstanding
Nevada Lithium Resources Inc is in the business of the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. Its project involves the Bonnie Claire Project is located within a flat-bottomed salt basin that is surrounded by a complete pattern of mountain ranges.

Nevada Lithium Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nevada Lithium Resources (NVLHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nevada Lithium Resources (OTCQB: NVLHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nevada Lithium Resources's (NVLHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nevada Lithium Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Nevada Lithium Resources (NVLHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nevada Lithium Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Nevada Lithium Resources (NVLHF)?

A

The stock price for Nevada Lithium Resources (OTCQB: NVLHF) is $0.225 last updated Today at 7:46:39 PM.

Q

Does Nevada Lithium Resources (NVLHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nevada Lithium Resources.

Q

When is Nevada Lithium Resources (OTCQB:NVLHF) reporting earnings?

A

Nevada Lithium Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nevada Lithium Resources (NVLHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nevada Lithium Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Nevada Lithium Resources (NVLHF) operate in?

A

Nevada Lithium Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.