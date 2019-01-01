QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
2.03 - 2.18
Vol / Avg.
2.1K/2.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.98 - 3.52
Mkt Cap
124.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.03
P/E
-
EPS
-0.11
Shares
57.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 23, 2021, 4:41PM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 9:00AM
Nova Cannabis Inc is engaged in the retail cannabis business. It will have around 53 cannabis retail locations in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario operated under the Nova Cannabis, Deep Discount Cannabis, Value Buds, YSS, and Sweet Tree brands. Its products include dried flowers, pre-rolls, candy, cartridges, among others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nova Cannabis Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nova Cannabis (NVACF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nova Cannabis (OTCQB: NVACF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nova Cannabis's (NVACF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nova Cannabis.

Q

What is the target price for Nova Cannabis (NVACF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nova Cannabis

Q

Current Stock Price for Nova Cannabis (NVACF)?

A

The stock price for Nova Cannabis (OTCQB: NVACF) is $2.18 last updated Today at 4:40:00 PM.

Q

Does Nova Cannabis (NVACF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nova Cannabis.

Q

When is Nova Cannabis (OTCQB:NVACF) reporting earnings?

A

Nova Cannabis does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nova Cannabis (NVACF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nova Cannabis.

Q

What sector and industry does Nova Cannabis (NVACF) operate in?

A

Nova Cannabis is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.