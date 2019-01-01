QQQ
Range
0.64 - 0.64
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/35.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.07 - 1.5
Mkt Cap
114.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.64
P/E
-
Shares
180.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Nova Minerals Ltd is a minerals explorer and developer focused on gold and lithium projects in North America. It has a diversified portfolio of projects across the US, Canada, and Australia. Its key projects include Nova's 6.2Moz Estelle Gold Project on Korbel Main and RPM in Alaska, which holds some of North America's largest gold deposits, and the company's majority-owned Snow Lakes Resources, a proposed zero carbon lithium spodumene project in Canada ideally located on rail access to the US Auto Alley. Nova aims to provide shareholders with diversification through exposure to base and precious metals and to capitalize on the growing demand for lithium-based energy storage.

Nova Minerals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nova Minerals (NVAAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nova Minerals (OTCQB: NVAAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nova Minerals's (NVAAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nova Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Nova Minerals (NVAAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nova Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Nova Minerals (NVAAF)?

A

The stock price for Nova Minerals (OTCQB: NVAAF) is $0.6373 last updated Today at 6:07:01 PM.

Q

Does Nova Minerals (NVAAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nova Minerals.

Q

When is Nova Minerals (OTCQB:NVAAF) reporting earnings?

A

Nova Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nova Minerals (NVAAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nova Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Nova Minerals (NVAAF) operate in?

A

Nova Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.