|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Emo Capital (OTCEM: NUVI) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Emo Capital.
There is no analysis for Emo Capital
The stock price for Emo Capital (OTCEM: NUVI) is $0.003 last updated Wed Jan 19 2022 17:33:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Emo Capital.
Emo Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Emo Capital.
Emo Capital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.