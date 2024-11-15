Numinus Wellness Sells US Clinics, Partners With Stella For Tech-Driven Mental Health Solutions

Numinus Wellness Inc. NUMIF, a leader in psychedelic-assisted mental health care, has announced a definitive agreement with Stella, an interventional psychiatry practice, to sell its five wellness clinics in Utah for a total of $3.53 million. The transaction, expected to close by November 30, marks a strategic shift for Numinus, as it pivots towards developing technology-driven solutions aimed at enhancing the efficiency of mental health care providers.

Tech Partnership To Redefine Mental Health Clinics

In addition to the sale, Numinus and Stella will collaborate on a data-sharing initiative to launch an innovative clinic management platform. By leveraging operational insights from Stella's 12 clinics, Numinus plans to develop a software solution designed to streamline clinic operations, enhance patient outcomes and support insurance reimbursement processes.

"This transaction marks an exciting new chapter in Numinus' strategy to reshape behavioral health care," said Payton Nyquvest, founder and CEO of Numinus. "Leveraging our expertise in patient care, we're now accelerating our mission by focusing on cutting-edge technology solutions. Through our partnership with Stella, we gain unprecedented access to operational data that will enable us to develop a SaaS (software as a service) solution to redefine how clinics operate."

Stella Takes Over Utah Operations

Stella, known for its focus on treating PTSD, anxiety and depression through biological modalities, will assume control of Numinus' Utah clinics. The acquisition includes an upfront payment of $2.08 million, followed by $750,000 in installments throughout 2025, and up to $700,000 in deferred compensation.

"Stella's expansion into Utah brings additional life-changing treatments to the community while supporting Numinus' broader tech initiatives," stated Michael Gershenzon, co-founder and CEO of Stella. "This partnership reflects our commitment to improving behavioral health systems and processes, ultimately enhancing patient care."

An Asset-Light Business Model With Enhanced Focus

With the sale of its clinics, Numinus will shift towards an asset-light model, focusing on its business units like Cedar Clinical Research and the Numinus Network. The strategy aims to integrate clinical research, practitioner training and technology solutions, supporting mental health providers worldwide. The move is part of a broader effort to ease the operational burdens faced by healthcare professionals, particularly as demand for treatments like ketamine and Spravato continues to rise.

"Stella will bolster our clinical solutions offering, leveraging their deep expertise in patient care," Nyquvest added. "We expect strong demand for our Numinus Network Solutions as mental health practitioners navigate growing requests for care."

Cover image made with AI