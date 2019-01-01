Nu-Med Plus Inc is an medical device company principally engaged in the design, innovation, development, enhancement, and commercialization of beginning, early, and selective later-stage quality medical devices. It focuses on the formulation of Nitric Oxide powder, which is a desktop generator device which delivers inhaled Nitric Oxide to replace expensive pressurized canisters and a mobile rechargeable device to deliver inhaled Nitric Oxide gas to offer solutions to hospitals, health systems and the medical community throughout the world.