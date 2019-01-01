QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.02 - 0.03
Vol / Avg.
26.4K/25.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.65
Mkt Cap
1.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.03
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
79.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Nu-Med Plus Inc is an medical device company principally engaged in the design, innovation, development, enhancement, and commercialization of beginning, early, and selective later-stage quality medical devices. It focuses on the formulation of Nitric Oxide powder, which is a desktop generator device which delivers inhaled Nitric Oxide to replace expensive pressurized canisters and a mobile rechargeable device to deliver inhaled Nitric Oxide gas to offer solutions to hospitals, health systems and the medical community throughout the world.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nu-Med Plus Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nu-Med Plus (NUMD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nu-Med Plus (OTCQB: NUMD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nu-Med Plus's (NUMD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nu-Med Plus.

Q

What is the target price for Nu-Med Plus (NUMD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nu-Med Plus

Q

Current Stock Price for Nu-Med Plus (NUMD)?

A

The stock price for Nu-Med Plus (OTCQB: NUMD) is $0.023 last updated Today at 6:29:48 PM.

Q

Does Nu-Med Plus (NUMD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nu-Med Plus.

Q

When is Nu-Med Plus (OTCQB:NUMD) reporting earnings?

A

Nu-Med Plus does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nu-Med Plus (NUMD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nu-Med Plus.

Q

What sector and industry does Nu-Med Plus (NUMD) operate in?

A

Nu-Med Plus is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.