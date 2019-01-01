QQQ
Range
0.03 - 0.03
Vol / Avg.
12.7K/557.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.16
Mkt Cap
16.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.03
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
588.9M
Outstanding
NuLegacy Gold Corp is an exploration company. It is engaged in the business of exploration, development, and extraction of gold and other precious metals. The company mainly operates its business activities from Nevada through its Red Hill property which is located on trend and adjacent to the three multi-million ounces Carlin-type gold deposits (the Pipeline, Cortez Hills, and Goldrush deposits) that are amongst Barrick Gold mines.

NuLegacy Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NuLegacy Gold (NULGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NuLegacy Gold (OTCQB: NULGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are NuLegacy Gold's (NULGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NuLegacy Gold.

Q

What is the target price for NuLegacy Gold (NULGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NuLegacy Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for NuLegacy Gold (NULGF)?

A

The stock price for NuLegacy Gold (OTCQB: NULGF) is $0.0279 last updated Today at 8:03:49 PM.

Q

Does NuLegacy Gold (NULGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NuLegacy Gold.

Q

When is NuLegacy Gold (OTCQB:NULGF) reporting earnings?

A

NuLegacy Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NuLegacy Gold (NULGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NuLegacy Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does NuLegacy Gold (NULGF) operate in?

A

NuLegacy Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.