QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
27.52 - 29.93
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
42.49
Shares
100.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Nihon Unisys Ltd is an information technology company that provides management solutions for entities in sectors ranging from financial services, manufacturing, and distribution to energy and government. Nihon's largest business segment, system services, consists of contracted software development, system-related services, and consulting. The software segment provides software under license agreements, and the hardware segment sells or leases hardware. The support services segment provides support for software, maintenance services for hardware, and installation. The outsourcing segment consists of the contracted administration of information systems and other services that Nihon provides for its customers. Substantially all of the company's revenue is generated in Japan.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nihon Unisys Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nihon Unisys (NTULF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nihon Unisys (OTCPK: NTULF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nihon Unisys's (NTULF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nihon Unisys.

Q

What is the target price for Nihon Unisys (NTULF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nihon Unisys

Q

Current Stock Price for Nihon Unisys (NTULF)?

A

The stock price for Nihon Unisys (OTCPK: NTULF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nihon Unisys (NTULF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nihon Unisys.

Q

When is Nihon Unisys (OTCPK:NTULF) reporting earnings?

A

Nihon Unisys does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nihon Unisys (NTULF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nihon Unisys.

Q

What sector and industry does Nihon Unisys (NTULF) operate in?

A

Nihon Unisys is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.