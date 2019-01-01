Nihon Unisys Ltd is an information technology company that provides management solutions for entities in sectors ranging from financial services, manufacturing, and distribution to energy and government. Nihon's largest business segment, system services, consists of contracted software development, system-related services, and consulting. The software segment provides software under license agreements, and the hardware segment sells or leases hardware. The support services segment provides support for software, maintenance services for hardware, and installation. The outsourcing segment consists of the contracted administration of information systems and other services that Nihon provides for its customers. Substantially all of the company's revenue is generated in Japan.