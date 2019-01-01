QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/40.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 1
Mkt Cap
631.6K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.15
Shares
81M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Apr 7, 2021, 10:56AM
NetCents Technology Inc is engaged in software development for the payment processing industry. It helps in KYC, AML, IP Verification, eWallets, Merchant Gateway, Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Technology, Risk and Fraud Reduction, and Instant Settlements.

NetCents Technology Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NetCents Technology (NTTCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NetCents Technology (OTCEM: NTTCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are NetCents Technology's (NTTCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NetCents Technology.

Q

What is the target price for NetCents Technology (NTTCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NetCents Technology

Q

Current Stock Price for NetCents Technology (NTTCF)?

A

The stock price for NetCents Technology (OTCEM: NTTCF) is $0.0078 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 20:40:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does NetCents Technology (NTTCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NetCents Technology.

Q

When is NetCents Technology (OTCEM:NTTCF) reporting earnings?

A

NetCents Technology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NetCents Technology (NTTCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NetCents Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does NetCents Technology (NTTCF) operate in?

A

NetCents Technology is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.