National Storage REIT, or NSR, is the largest self-storage providers in Australia and New Zealand, and the only ASX-listed entity focused purely on storage. Most of its properties are owned and operated, but it also has long-term leaseholds. Most NSR centres are in city fringe, suburban and regional areas. The industry is fragmented, mostly comprising single site owners, while the largest three players, NSR, privately owned Kennards, and the listed Abacus (owner of the Storage King brand) operate about one third of the market. NSR plans to continue acquiring and developing self-storage centres, consolidating the fragmented industry, as well generating organic growth via dynamic pricing and occupancy management. However, its large rivals are competing via similar strategies.

National Storage Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy National Storage (NTSGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of National Storage (OTC: NTSGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are National Storage's (NTSGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for National Storage.

Q

What is the target price for National Storage (NTSGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for National Storage

Q

Current Stock Price for National Storage (NTSGF)?

A

The stock price for National Storage (OTC: NTSGF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does National Storage (NTSGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for National Storage.

Q

When is National Storage (OTC:NTSGF) reporting earnings?

A

National Storage does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is National Storage (NTSGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for National Storage.

Q

What sector and industry does National Storage (NTSGF) operate in?

A

National Storage is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.