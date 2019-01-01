QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Natur International Corp offers juices and snacks. The company's products include Turmeric Tiger, Spicy Greens, Snacks box, Pearfection, Berrylicious, Matcha Madness, and Goji Galore, among others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Natur International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Natur International (NTRU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Natur International (OTCEM: NTRU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Natur International's (NTRU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Natur International.

Q

What is the target price for Natur International (NTRU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Natur International

Q

Current Stock Price for Natur International (NTRU)?

A

The stock price for Natur International (OTCEM: NTRU) is $0.000001 last updated Mon Nov 22 2021 19:08:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Natur International (NTRU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Natur International.

Q

When is Natur International (OTCEM:NTRU) reporting earnings?

A

Natur International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Natur International (NTRU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Natur International.

Q

What sector and industry does Natur International (NTRU) operate in?

A

Natur International is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.