QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.72 - 1.72
Mkt Cap
178.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.41
Shares
103.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
Northern Ocean Ltd is an international offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The company acquires and operates modern drilling assets and is engaged in offshore contract drilling in benign and harsh environments, including ultra-deep-water environments. It owns one semi-submersible rig, West Mira; and one semi-submersible rig currently under construction, West Bollsta.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Northern Ocean Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Northern Ocean (NTNOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Northern Ocean (OTCPK: NTNOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Northern Ocean's (NTNOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Northern Ocean.

Q

What is the target price for Northern Ocean (NTNOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Northern Ocean

Q

Current Stock Price for Northern Ocean (NTNOF)?

A

The stock price for Northern Ocean (OTCPK: NTNOF) is $1.7162 last updated Tue Mar 02 2021 14:57:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Northern Ocean (NTNOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Northern Ocean.

Q

When is Northern Ocean (OTCPK:NTNOF) reporting earnings?

A

Northern Ocean does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Northern Ocean (NTNOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Northern Ocean.

Q

What sector and industry does Northern Ocean (NTNOF) operate in?

A

Northern Ocean is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.