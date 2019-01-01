|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of NTT Data (OTCPK: NTDTY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for NTT Data.
There is no analysis for NTT Data
The stock price for NTT Data (OTCPK: NTDTY) is $18.766 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:49:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.39 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 9, 2010 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.
NTT Data does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for NTT Data.
NTT Data is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.