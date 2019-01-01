NTT Data Corp provides IT services to a wide range of business fields. The company's operations are divided into three segments: global, public and social infrastructure; enterprise and solutions; and financial. Each segment contributes approximately an even proportion of the company's revenue. The services the company provides include system integration by constructing systems tailored to individual customer needs, multiple Internet and computer network-based information and processing services, consulting that evaluates customers' management issues, system support for large-scale systems, and new IT-based business models. The company is based in Japan but has a global presence.