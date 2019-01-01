QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Natcore Technology Inc is a Canada based company. It is a research and development company providing solar cells with improved efficiency and reduced cost. It is focused on using its proprietary nanotechnology discoveries to enable a variety of applications including laser processing, tandem quantum-dot solar cells and its Natcore Foil Cell structure, the development of which eliminates the need to use high-cost silver in mass-manufactured silicon solar cells.

see more
Natcore Tech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Natcore Tech (NTCXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Natcore Tech (OTCEM: NTCXF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Natcore Tech's (NTCXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Natcore Tech.

Q

What is the target price for Natcore Tech (NTCXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Natcore Tech

Q

Current Stock Price for Natcore Tech (NTCXF)?

A

The stock price for Natcore Tech (OTCEM: NTCXF) is $0.0011 last updated Mon Jan 03 2022 17:41:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Natcore Tech (NTCXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Natcore Tech.

Q

When is Natcore Tech (OTCEM:NTCXF) reporting earnings?

A

Natcore Tech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Natcore Tech (NTCXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Natcore Tech.

Q

What sector and industry does Natcore Tech (NTCXF) operate in?

A

Natcore Tech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.