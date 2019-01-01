QQQ
Nutech Inc is an aggregator of complimentary security companies and integrator of technology solutions for integrated security management.

Nutech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nutech (NTCI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nutech (OTCEM: NTCI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nutech's (NTCI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nutech.

Q

What is the target price for Nutech (NTCI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nutech

Q

Current Stock Price for Nutech (NTCI)?

A

The stock price for Nutech (OTCEM: NTCI) is $0.0001 last updated Thu Sep 23 2021 18:13:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nutech (NTCI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nutech.

Q

When is Nutech (OTCEM:NTCI) reporting earnings?

A

Nutech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nutech (NTCI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nutech.

Q

What sector and industry does Nutech (NTCI) operate in?

A

Nutech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.