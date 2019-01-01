QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
N1 Technologies Inc is a nanotech research firm. The company is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of nano-scale metals into commercial products for the automotive, aviation and industrial equipment industries. In addition, it is also focused on the invention and promotion of advances nano-particle infused lubricants. NanoSave, the company's lubricant has an ability to prolong the operation and engine service life of any vehicle by providing a thin and protective film that slips into the rough and creviced metal surfaces of the engine parts. It also reduces friction, wears, and temperature.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

N1 Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy N1 Technologies (NTCHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of N1 Technologies (OTCEM: NTCHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are N1 Technologies's (NTCHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for N1 Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for N1 Technologies (NTCHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for N1 Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for N1 Technologies (NTCHF)?

A

The stock price for N1 Technologies (OTCEM: NTCHF) is $0.000001 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 17:35:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does N1 Technologies (NTCHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for N1 Technologies.

Q

When is N1 Technologies (OTCEM:NTCHF) reporting earnings?

A

N1 Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is N1 Technologies (NTCHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for N1 Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does N1 Technologies (NTCHF) operate in?

A

N1 Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.