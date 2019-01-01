N1 Technologies Inc is a nanotech research firm. The company is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of nano-scale metals into commercial products for the automotive, aviation and industrial equipment industries. In addition, it is also focused on the invention and promotion of advances nano-particle infused lubricants. NanoSave, the company's lubricant has an ability to prolong the operation and engine service life of any vehicle by providing a thin and protective film that slips into the rough and creviced metal surfaces of the engine parts. It also reduces friction, wears, and temperature.