Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.13 - 0.2
Mkt Cap
2.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
15.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
AuQ Gold Mining Inc, is an exploration company. It is engaged in the exploration of mineral properties .The company has interests in a gold property in the Province of Quebec and the Yukon Territory.

AuQ Gold Mining Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy AuQ Gold Mining (NSVLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AuQ Gold Mining (OTCPK: NSVLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are AuQ Gold Mining's (NSVLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AuQ Gold Mining.

Q

What is the target price for AuQ Gold Mining (NSVLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AuQ Gold Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for AuQ Gold Mining (NSVLF)?

A

The stock price for AuQ Gold Mining (OTCPK: NSVLF) is $0.13561 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 20:56:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AuQ Gold Mining (NSVLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AuQ Gold Mining.

Q

When is AuQ Gold Mining (OTCPK:NSVLF) reporting earnings?

A

AuQ Gold Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AuQ Gold Mining (NSVLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AuQ Gold Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does AuQ Gold Mining (NSVLF) operate in?

A

AuQ Gold Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.