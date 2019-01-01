QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
9.69 - 9.72
Vol / Avg.
37.1K/104.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.65 - 10.1
Mkt Cap
485.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.69
P/E
-
EPS
-0.31
Shares
50M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Northern Star Investment Corp III is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Northern Star Investment Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Northern Star Investment (NSTC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Northern Star Investment (NYSE: NSTC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Northern Star Investment's (NSTC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Northern Star Investment.

Q

What is the target price for Northern Star Investment (NSTC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Northern Star Investment

Q

Current Stock Price for Northern Star Investment (NSTC)?

A

The stock price for Northern Star Investment (NYSE: NSTC) is $9.71 last updated Today at 7:25:48 PM.

Q

Does Northern Star Investment (NSTC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Northern Star Investment.

Q

When is Northern Star Investment (NYSE:NSTC) reporting earnings?

A

Northern Star Investment does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Northern Star Investment (NSTC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Northern Star Investment.

Q

What sector and industry does Northern Star Investment (NSTC) operate in?

A

Northern Star Investment is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.