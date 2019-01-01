QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
2.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
60.83
Shares
91.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
NS Solutions is a Japan-based provider of information technology solutions. The firm's operations are organized in two segments: business solutions and service solutions. Business solutions includes products geared toward manufacturing, retail, service, financial services, and government- and public-sector end markets. Services solutions relates primarily to the firm's offerings in the cloud. The firm generates revenue in Japan and the rest of the Asia-Pacific region, the United States, Europe, and other parts of the world.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

NS Solutions Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NS Solutions (NSSXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NS Solutions (OTCPK: NSSXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NS Solutions's (NSSXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NS Solutions.

Q

What is the target price for NS Solutions (NSSXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NS Solutions

Q

Current Stock Price for NS Solutions (NSSXF)?

A

The stock price for NS Solutions (OTCPK: NSSXF) is $28.21 last updated Wed Jun 03 2020 13:30:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does NS Solutions (NSSXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NS Solutions.

Q

When is NS Solutions (OTCPK:NSSXF) reporting earnings?

A

NS Solutions does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NS Solutions (NSSXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NS Solutions.

Q

What sector and industry does NS Solutions (NSSXF) operate in?

A

NS Solutions is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.