Nippon Shokubai Co Ltd manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals, catalysts, and chemical-based products. The firm organizes itself into three segments based on product type. The functional chemicals segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells polymers for concrete mixtures, acrylates used in detergents, and resins for paints and processed adhesive products. The basic chemicals segment sells ethylene oxide and ethylene glycol used in polyester fibers and plastic beverage containers. The environment and catalysts segment sells catalysts used for automotive products and lithium-ion battery production. The majority of revenue comes from Asia.