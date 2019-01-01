QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
44.67 - 44.67
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
175.2
Shares
39.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Nippon Shokubai Co Ltd manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals, catalysts, and chemical-based products. The firm organizes itself into three segments based on product type. The functional chemicals segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells polymers for concrete mixtures, acrylates used in detergents, and resins for paints and processed adhesive products. The basic chemicals segment sells ethylene oxide and ethylene glycol used in polyester fibers and plastic beverage containers. The environment and catalysts segment sells catalysts used for automotive products and lithium-ion battery production. The majority of revenue comes from Asia.

Nippon Shokubai Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nippon Shokubai (NSHKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nippon Shokubai (OTCPK: NSHKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nippon Shokubai's (NSHKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nippon Shokubai.

Q

What is the target price for Nippon Shokubai (NSHKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nippon Shokubai

Q

Current Stock Price for Nippon Shokubai (NSHKF)?

A

The stock price for Nippon Shokubai (OTCPK: NSHKF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nippon Shokubai (NSHKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nippon Shokubai.

Q

When is Nippon Shokubai (OTCPK:NSHKF) reporting earnings?

A

Nippon Shokubai does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nippon Shokubai (NSHKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nippon Shokubai.

Q

What sector and industry does Nippon Shokubai (NSHKF) operate in?

A

Nippon Shokubai is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.