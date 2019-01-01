QQQ
Nippon Seiki Co Ltd is a manufacturer of automobile components sold on aftermarkets. The range of products include instrument clusters for automobiles and motorcycles and other applications for head-up displays; level, revolution, pressure, and temperature sensors; household appliances, office and factory automation appliances; and passive LCD and OLED display products. On the aftermarkets, Nippon Seiki sells its product under its private label Defi. The company generates the majority of its revenue from automotive instruments, with a focus on Japan, the Americas, and the rest of Asia.

Nippon Seiki Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nippon Seiki Co (NSEIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nippon Seiki Co (OTCPK: NSEIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nippon Seiki Co's (NSEIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nippon Seiki Co.

Q

What is the target price for Nippon Seiki Co (NSEIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nippon Seiki Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Nippon Seiki Co (NSEIF)?

A

The stock price for Nippon Seiki Co (OTCPK: NSEIF) is $

Q

Does Nippon Seiki Co (NSEIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nippon Seiki Co.

Q

When is Nippon Seiki Co (OTCPK:NSEIF) reporting earnings?

A

Nippon Seiki Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nippon Seiki Co (NSEIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nippon Seiki Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Nippon Seiki Co (NSEIF) operate in?

A

Nippon Seiki Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.