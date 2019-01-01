Nippon Seiki Co Ltd is a manufacturer of automobile components sold on aftermarkets. The range of products include instrument clusters for automobiles and motorcycles and other applications for head-up displays; level, revolution, pressure, and temperature sensors; household appliances, office and factory automation appliances; and passive LCD and OLED display products. On the aftermarkets, Nippon Seiki sells its product under its private label Defi. The company generates the majority of its revenue from automotive instruments, with a focus on Japan, the Americas, and the rest of Asia.