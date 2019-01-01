Nobilis Health Corp is a full-service healthcare development and management company. It owns and operates healthcare centers and facilities and provides minimally invasive procedures to patients and also utilizes direct to patient marketing and proprietary technologies to drive patient engagement and education. The firm also provides its services to its medical facilities as well as to third parties as a stand-alone service. The company has Medical and Marketing reportable business segments and generates the majority of its revenues from the Medical segment. It markets and sells its products under brand names such as the North American spine, Migraine and Evolve etc.