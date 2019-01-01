QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Nobilis Health Corp is a full-service healthcare development and management company. It owns and operates healthcare centers and facilities and provides minimally invasive procedures to patients and also utilizes direct to patient marketing and proprietary technologies to drive patient engagement and education. The firm also provides its services to its medical facilities as well as to third parties as a stand-alone service. The company has Medical and Marketing reportable business segments and generates the majority of its revenues from the Medical segment. It markets and sells its products under brand names such as the North American spine, Migraine and Evolve etc.

Nobilis Health Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nobilis Health (NRTSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nobilis Health (OTCEM: NRTSF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nobilis Health's (NRTSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nobilis Health.

Q

What is the target price for Nobilis Health (NRTSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nobilis Health

Q

Current Stock Price for Nobilis Health (NRTSF)?

A

The stock price for Nobilis Health (OTCEM: NRTSF) is $0.00001 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 20:07:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nobilis Health (NRTSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nobilis Health.

Q

When is Nobilis Health (OTCEM:NRTSF) reporting earnings?

A

Nobilis Health does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nobilis Health (NRTSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nobilis Health.

Q

What sector and industry does Nobilis Health (NRTSF) operate in?

A

Nobilis Health is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.