Norstar Holdings Inc is a multinational real estate holdings company based in Israel. The company is the major shareholder of Gazit Globe, a multi-national real estate investment company that acquires, develops, and manages supermarket anchored shopping centers. The company operates through a variety of subsidiaries: in the United States through Equity One Inc., Royal Senior Care LLC, and ProMed Properties Inc.; in Canada through First Capital Realty Inc.; and in Europe through Citycon Oyj. In the United States the company focuses on projects in the senior housing and the medical office building sectors in North America.