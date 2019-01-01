QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Norstar Holdings Inc is a multinational real estate holdings company based in Israel. The company is the major shareholder of Gazit Globe, a multi-national real estate investment company that acquires, develops, and manages supermarket anchored shopping centers. The company operates through a variety of subsidiaries: in the United States through Equity One Inc., Royal Senior Care LLC, and ProMed Properties Inc.; in Canada through First Capital Realty Inc.; and in Europe through Citycon Oyj. In the United States the company focuses on projects in the senior housing and the medical office building sectors in North America.

Norstar Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Norstar Holdings (NRSTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Norstar Holdings (OTCPK: NRSTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Norstar Holdings's (NRSTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Norstar Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Norstar Holdings (NRSTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Norstar Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Norstar Holdings (NRSTF)?

A

The stock price for Norstar Holdings (OTCPK: NRSTF) is $

Q

Does Norstar Holdings (NRSTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Norstar Holdings.

Q

When is Norstar Holdings (OTCPK:NRSTF) reporting earnings?

A

Norstar Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Norstar Holdings (NRSTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Norstar Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Norstar Holdings (NRSTF) operate in?

A

Norstar Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.