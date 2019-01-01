Nordic Semiconductor ASA is a Norway-based company that is principally engaged in semiconductor business. The company mainly provides standard components for wireless communication that are used in several end-product areas, such as consumer electronics, wearables, building and retail, healthcare, and others. The company generates most of its revenue from standard wireless components. The company also offers application-specific integrated circuits components and related consulting services. The company has a business presence in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, with Asia-Pacific contributing the majority of total revenue.