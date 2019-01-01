QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/8.8K
Div / Yield
0.14/2.91%
52 Wk
4.1 - 6.59
Mkt Cap
14.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
19.66
Shares
3B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Aug 27, 2021, 6:29PM
Nomura is Japan's largest broker, about twice the size of rival Daiwa Securities and roughly three times the size of the securities units of the three megabanks. It is also the largest asset-management company in Japan, with a similar size differential compared with its rivals. Despite its topnotch brand name in retail broking and asset management in Japan, Nomura has struggled to compete effectively in the institutional securities business against larger global rivals. In 2008, Nomura bought European and Asian assets of the failed Lehman Brothers, which led to a sharply higher cost base but did not provide commensurate revenue. Nomura has reduced the scale of these businesses but maintains its ambition to compete globally with the top players.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nomura Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nomura Holdings (NRSCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nomura Holdings (OTCPK: NRSCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nomura Holdings's (NRSCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nomura Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Nomura Holdings (NRSCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nomura Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Nomura Holdings (NRSCF)?

A

The stock price for Nomura Holdings (OTCPK: NRSCF) is $4.85 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 14:30:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nomura Holdings (NRSCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nomura Holdings.

Q

When is Nomura Holdings (OTCPK:NRSCF) reporting earnings?

A

Nomura Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nomura Holdings (NRSCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nomura Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Nomura Holdings (NRSCF) operate in?

A

Nomura Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.