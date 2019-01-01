QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.67 - 2.02
Mkt Cap
129.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
77.7M
Outstanding
Norse Atlantic ASA is a new innovative airline serving the low-cost, intercontinental market between popular European and US destinations with a fleet of modern, fuel-efficient, and more environmentally friendly Boeing 787 Dreamliners.

Norse Atlantic Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Norse Atlantic (NRSAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Norse Atlantic (OTCEM: NRSAF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Norse Atlantic's (NRSAF) competitors?

A

Q

What is the target price for Norse Atlantic (NRSAF) stock?

A

Q

Current Stock Price for Norse Atlantic (NRSAF)?

A

The stock price for Norse Atlantic (OTCEM: NRSAF) is $1.6652 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 15:38:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Norse Atlantic (NRSAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Norse Atlantic.

Q

When is Norse Atlantic (OTCEM:NRSAF) reporting earnings?

A

Norse Atlantic does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Norse Atlantic (NRSAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Norse Atlantic.

Q

What sector and industry does Norse Atlantic (NRSAF) operate in?

A

Norse Atlantic is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.