There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
Nutri Pharmaceuticals Research Inc, through its subsidiary, is engaged in sales on amazon.com and in developing and marketing CBD products for consumers.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nutri Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nutri Pharmaceuticals (NRPR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nutri Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK: NRPR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nutri Pharmaceuticals's (NRPR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nutri Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What is the target price for Nutri Pharmaceuticals (NRPR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nutri Pharmaceuticals

Q

Current Stock Price for Nutri Pharmaceuticals (NRPR)?

A

The stock price for Nutri Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK: NRPR) is $0.032 last updated Today at 2:47:49 PM.

Q

Does Nutri Pharmaceuticals (NRPR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nutri Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is Nutri Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:NRPR) reporting earnings?

A

Nutri Pharmaceuticals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nutri Pharmaceuticals (NRPR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nutri Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Nutri Pharmaceuticals (NRPR) operate in?

A

Nutri Pharmaceuticals is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.