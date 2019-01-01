Noble Roman's Inc is a restaurant operator. It sells and services franchises and licenses for non-traditional foodservice operations and stand-alone locations under the trade names Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs. It is known for pizza and sub sandwiches, along with other related menu items, simple operating systems, fast service times, labor-minimizing operations, attractive food costs, and overall affordability.