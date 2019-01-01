QQQ
Nippon Concrete Industries Company Ltd is a Japan-based company operating in the basic material sector. It is engaged in the production, sales, and marketing of various construction and building materials. Products offered by the company include concrete poles, foundations, precast concrete wall, civil engineering products, precast building material and sound absorber materials. Nippon has global operations with a presence in Myanmar, Indonesia, China, and Korea.

Nippon Concrete Industrie Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nippon Concrete Industrie (NPVRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nippon Concrete Industrie (OTCPK: NPVRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nippon Concrete Industrie's (NPVRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nippon Concrete Industrie.

Q

What is the target price for Nippon Concrete Industrie (NPVRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nippon Concrete Industrie

Q

Current Stock Price for Nippon Concrete Industrie (NPVRF)?

A

The stock price for Nippon Concrete Industrie (OTCPK: NPVRF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nippon Concrete Industrie (NPVRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nippon Concrete Industrie.

Q

When is Nippon Concrete Industrie (OTCPK:NPVRF) reporting earnings?

A

Nippon Concrete Industrie does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nippon Concrete Industrie (NPVRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nippon Concrete Industrie.

Q

What sector and industry does Nippon Concrete Industrie (NPVRF) operate in?

A

Nippon Concrete Industrie is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.