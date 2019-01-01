QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
NSD Co Ltd is a Japan-based software company. It is engaged in the development of software, as well as the operation and management of computer labs and the provision of information processing services. The company's major service includes System Analysis and Design, Customized Development of Software Programs Administration of Facilities Management, Sales of Packaged Software and Solutions. NSD provides the IT systems support that is essential to its customers' development and growth. The company is active across such wide-ranging fields as financing, manufacturing, telecommunications, distribution and the public sector.

NSD Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NSD Co (NPSYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NSD Co (OTCGM: NPSYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NSD Co's (NPSYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NSD Co.

Q

What is the target price for NSD Co (NPSYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NSD Co

Q

Current Stock Price for NSD Co (NPSYF)?

A

The stock price for NSD Co (OTCGM: NPSYF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does NSD Co (NPSYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NSD Co.

Q

When is NSD Co (OTCGM:NPSYF) reporting earnings?

A

NSD Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NSD Co (NPSYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NSD Co.

Q

What sector and industry does NSD Co (NPSYF) operate in?

A

NSD Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.