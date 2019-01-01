NSD Co Ltd is a Japan-based software company. It is engaged in the development of software, as well as the operation and management of computer labs and the provision of information processing services. The company's major service includes System Analysis and Design, Customized Development of Software Programs Administration of Facilities Management, Sales of Packaged Software and Solutions. NSD provides the IT systems support that is essential to its customers' development and growth. The company is active across such wide-ranging fields as financing, manufacturing, telecommunications, distribution and the public sector.