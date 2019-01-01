QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Building Products
Nippon Sheet Glass Co Ltd manufactures glass and glazing products for many industries. The architectural segment, which accounts for roughly 40% of the company's total revenue, sells flat glass and glazing products to commercial and residential markets and the solar energy sector. The automotive segment, which accounts for roughly half of the company's total revenue, supplies a wide range of automotive glazing to vehicle manufacturers for new vehicles and replacement markets. The technical glass segment sells thin glass and glass fiber products for small displays, lenses, printers, and engine timing belts. Nippon sells its products worldwide, with more than a third of its sales in Europe, roughly a third in Japan and the rest of Asia, and the remaining sales in the Americas.

Nippon Sheet Glass Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nippon Sheet Glass (NPSGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nippon Sheet Glass (OTCPK: NPSGY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nippon Sheet Glass's (NPSGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nippon Sheet Glass.

Q

What is the target price for Nippon Sheet Glass (NPSGY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nippon Sheet Glass

Q

Current Stock Price for Nippon Sheet Glass (NPSGY)?

A

The stock price for Nippon Sheet Glass (OTCPK: NPSGY) is $4.39 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 17:39:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nippon Sheet Glass (NPSGY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 21, 2012 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Nippon Sheet Glass (OTCPK:NPSGY) reporting earnings?

A

Nippon Sheet Glass does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nippon Sheet Glass (NPSGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nippon Sheet Glass.

Q

What sector and industry does Nippon Sheet Glass (NPSGY) operate in?

A

Nippon Sheet Glass is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.