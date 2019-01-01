Nippon Sheet Glass Co Ltd manufactures glass and glazing products for many industries. The architectural segment, which accounts for roughly 40% of the company's total revenue, sells flat glass and glazing products to commercial and residential markets and the solar energy sector. The automotive segment, which accounts for roughly half of the company's total revenue, supplies a wide range of automotive glazing to vehicle manufacturers for new vehicles and replacement markets. The technical glass segment sells thin glass and glass fiber products for small displays, lenses, printers, and engine timing belts. Nippon sells its products worldwide, with more than a third of its sales in Europe, roughly a third in Japan and the rest of Asia, and the remaining sales in the Americas.