Nipro Corp develops medical devices, most of which are related to dialysis and artificial organs. The firm operates in four segments: medical, pharmaceutical, glass, and other. The medical segment contributes the majority of revenue. It sells products related to injections, infusions, artificial organs, and cell cultures, as well as medical equipment for renal treatment, diabetes, and generic drugs. Renal products contribute the largest proportion of sales within the medical segment. The pharmaceutical segment manufactures pharmaceuticals, including oral drugs and injectables, which are supplied to pharmaceutical companies in Japan. The glass business sells glass products used for medical applications, such as vials and syringes. Nipro generates the majority of its revenue in Japan.

Nipro Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nipro (NPRRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nipro (OTCGM: NPRRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nipro's (NPRRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nipro.

Q

What is the target price for Nipro (NPRRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nipro

Q

Current Stock Price for Nipro (NPRRF)?

A

The stock price for Nipro (OTCGM: NPRRF) is $

Q

Does Nipro (NPRRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nipro.

Q

When is Nipro (OTCGM:NPRRF) reporting earnings?

A

Nipro does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nipro (NPRRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nipro.

Q

What sector and industry does Nipro (NPRRF) operate in?

A

Nipro is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.