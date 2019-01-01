Nipro Corp develops medical devices, most of which are related to dialysis and artificial organs. The firm operates in four segments: medical, pharmaceutical, glass, and other. The medical segment contributes the majority of revenue. It sells products related to injections, infusions, artificial organs, and cell cultures, as well as medical equipment for renal treatment, diabetes, and generic drugs. Renal products contribute the largest proportion of sales within the medical segment. The pharmaceutical segment manufactures pharmaceuticals, including oral drugs and injectables, which are supplied to pharmaceutical companies in Japan. The glass business sells glass products used for medical applications, such as vials and syringes. Nipro generates the majority of its revenue in Japan.