Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha is a transportation and logistics company domiciled in Japan. The company organises itself into three divisions: global logistics, bulk shipping, and others. Global logistics, which contributes the majority of revenue, ships containers, transport air cargo, and provides logistics services. Bulk shipping, the next most significant division, transports dry bulk, including iron ore and grain; automobiles; and liquids, including oil. The other division develops and sells real estate, and operates cruise ships. The company derives the majority of revenue domestically.