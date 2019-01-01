Nippon Shinyaku Co Ltd is a specialty and generic drug manufacturing company. Nippon's research and development activities include a focus on pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, safety and pharmacokinetics of drug seeds, genomic drug discovery, and nucleic acid drugs. The company also develops health food ingredients, preservatives, protein preparations, and spices. Nippon considers merger and acquisition investment as a potential component of its operational growth strategy for expanding its research, development, manufacturing, and marketing capabilities.