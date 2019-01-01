Nippon Gas Co Ltd, or Nichigas, is a Japanese supplier of gas primarily in the Kanto region of Japan. The company segments its operations into LP Gas, City Gas, Electricity, and Life Products Businesses. LP Gas and City Gas are Nichigas' core segments, which engage in the distribution and sale of liquefied petroleum gas, or LPG, and city gas for consumer usage. The company's total revenue is split between sales of LPG and city gas, with LPG generating slightly more. Roughly half of Nichigas' customers are residential consumers in terms of sales volume, while the other half are commercial entities. With its subsidiaries, the company is also involved in the distribution and sale of liquefied natural gas, high-pressure gas, and gas appliances.