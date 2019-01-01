ñol

Nippon Paint Holdings
(OTCPK:NPCPF)
7.9030
00
At close: May 11
8.9131
1.0101[12.78%]
After Hours: 8:37AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low7.77 - 15.33
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 2.3B
Vol / Avg.- / 12.8K
Mkt Cap18.6B
P/E36.35
50d Avg. Price8.41
Div / Yield0.1/1.17%
Payout Ratio30.99
EPS7.7
Total Float-

Nippon Paint Holdings (OTC:NPCPF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Nippon Paint Holdings reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$284.1B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Nippon Paint Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Nippon Paint Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is Nippon Paint Holdings (OTCPK:NPCPF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Nippon Paint Holdings

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Nippon Paint Holdings (OTCPK:NPCPF)?
A

There are no earnings for Nippon Paint Holdings

Q
What were Nippon Paint Holdings’s (OTCPK:NPCPF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Nippon Paint Holdings

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.