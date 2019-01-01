Nippon Paint Holdings Co Ltd is a holding company, which, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a variety of paint and coating products. The firm organizes itself into four operating companies based on end market. The automotive paints division sells paint and temperature-control coatings that are used to cover the body of an automobile. The industrial-use paints division sells paints and coatings for trains and ships. The trade-use paints division sells paints and coatings that are used on buildings, bridges, and roads. The surface treatments division sells anti-corrosive and anti-rust coatings for metal products and electronics. The company organizes itself into three segments based on geography: Japan, Asia, and Americas. The majority of revenue comes from Japan.