There is no Press for this Ticker
Nippon Paint Holdings Co Ltd is a holding company, which, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a variety of paint and coating products. The firm organizes itself into four operating companies based on end market. The automotive paints division sells paint and temperature-control coatings that are used to cover the body of an automobile. The industrial-use paints division sells paints and coatings for trains and ships. The trade-use paints division sells paints and coatings that are used on buildings, bridges, and roads. The surface treatments division sells anti-corrosive and anti-rust coatings for metal products and electronics. The company organizes itself into three segments based on geography: Japan, Asia, and Americas. The majority of revenue comes from Japan.

Analyst Ratings

Nippon Paint Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nippon Paint Holdings (NPCPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nippon Paint Holdings (OTCPK: NPCPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nippon Paint Holdings's (NPCPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nippon Paint Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Nippon Paint Holdings (NPCPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nippon Paint Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Nippon Paint Holdings (NPCPF)?

A

The stock price for Nippon Paint Holdings (OTCPK: NPCPF) is $8.665 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 20:54:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nippon Paint Holdings (NPCPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nippon Paint Holdings.

Q

When is Nippon Paint Holdings (OTCPK:NPCPF) reporting earnings?

A

Nippon Paint Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nippon Paint Holdings (NPCPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nippon Paint Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Nippon Paint Holdings (NPCPF) operate in?

A

Nippon Paint Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.