QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.5K
Div / Yield
0.59/2.95%
52 Wk
19.4 - 32.11
Mkt Cap
682.6M
Payout Ratio
55.19
Open
-
P/E
11.4
EPS
0
Shares
34.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Quadient is a France-based company engaged in providing business services to its clients. Four reportable segments compose its solutions: customer experience management, business process automation, mail-related solutions, and parcel locker solutions. The company provides solutions to various industries including financial services, insurance, and print providers, among others. Over half of the company's revenue is from the North American market and about one third from the main European countries. Mail-related solutions accounts for the majority of Quadient's revenue.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Quadient Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Quadient (NPACF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Quadient (OTCPK: NPACF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Quadient's (NPACF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Quadient.

Q

What is the target price for Quadient (NPACF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Quadient

Q

Current Stock Price for Quadient (NPACF)?

A

The stock price for Quadient (OTCPK: NPACF) is $19.88 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 15:55:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Quadient (NPACF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Quadient.

Q

When is Quadient (OTCPK:NPACF) reporting earnings?

A

Quadient does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Quadient (NPACF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Quadient.

Q

What sector and industry does Quadient (NPACF) operate in?

A

Quadient is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.