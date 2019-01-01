QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/5.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.65 - 0.99
Mkt Cap
40.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
62M
Outstanding
NowVertical Group Inc is a company specializing in accretive data analytics software and services. It is a global big data software and services company that helps businesses by helping its clients understand, manage and utilize their data.

NowVertical Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NowVertical Gr (NOWVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NowVertical Gr (OTCEM: NOWVF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are NowVertical Gr's (NOWVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NowVertical Gr.

Q

What is the target price for NowVertical Gr (NOWVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NowVertical Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for NowVertical Gr (NOWVF)?

A

The stock price for NowVertical Gr (OTCEM: NOWVF) is $0.6475 last updated Fri Jan 28 2022 20:50:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does NowVertical Gr (NOWVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NowVertical Gr.

Q

When is NowVertical Gr (OTCEM:NOWVF) reporting earnings?

A

NowVertical Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NowVertical Gr (NOWVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NowVertical Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does NowVertical Gr (NOWVF) operate in?

A

NowVertical Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.