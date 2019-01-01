Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Novanta
Novanta Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Novanta (NASDAQ: NOVT) was reported by William Blair on May 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting NOVT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Novanta (NASDAQ: NOVT) was provided by William Blair, and Novanta upgraded their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Novanta, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Novanta was filed on May 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Novanta (NOVT) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Novanta (NOVT) is trading at is $122.30, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
