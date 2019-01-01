QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Nouveau Life Pharmaceuticals Inc is a cannabis cultivator concentrating on hemp cultivation within the United States and marijuana cultivation in Canada.

Nouveau Life Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nouveau Life (NOUV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nouveau Life (OTCPK: NOUV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nouveau Life's (NOUV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nouveau Life.

Q

What is the target price for Nouveau Life (NOUV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nouveau Life

Q

Current Stock Price for Nouveau Life (NOUV)?

A

The stock price for Nouveau Life (OTCPK: NOUV) is $0.0008 last updated Today at 6:25:47 PM.

Q

Does Nouveau Life (NOUV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nouveau Life.

Q

When is Nouveau Life (OTCPK:NOUV) reporting earnings?

A

Nouveau Life does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nouveau Life (NOUV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nouveau Life.

Q

What sector and industry does Nouveau Life (NOUV) operate in?

A

Nouveau Life is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.