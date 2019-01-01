QQQ
Range
0.05 - 0.06
Vol / Avg.
17K/26.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.1
Mkt Cap
243M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.06
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
4.9B
Outstanding
Northern Minerals Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the exploration and producer of the heavy rare earth, dysprosium outside of China. The company's portfolio consists of three projects, the Browns Range and John Galt projects in Western Australia and the Boulder Ridge Project located in the Northern Territory.

Northern Minerals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Northern Minerals (NOURF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Northern Minerals (OTCPK: NOURF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Northern Minerals's (NOURF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Northern Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Northern Minerals (NOURF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Northern Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Northern Minerals (NOURF)?

A

The stock price for Northern Minerals (OTCPK: NOURF) is $0.05 last updated Today at 4:56:40 PM.

Q

Does Northern Minerals (NOURF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Northern Minerals.

Q

When is Northern Minerals (OTCPK:NOURF) reporting earnings?

A

Northern Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Northern Minerals (NOURF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Northern Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Northern Minerals (NOURF) operate in?

A

Northern Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.