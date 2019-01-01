QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Noranda Aluminum Holding Corporation is an integrated producer of value-added primary aluminum products and rolled aluminum coils. The company's downstream business is one of the largest aluminum foil producers in North America. Its upstream business is a large producer of primary aluminum in the U.S.

Analyst Ratings

Noranda Aluminum Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Noranda Aluminum Holding (NORNQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Noranda Aluminum Holding (OTCEM: NORNQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Noranda Aluminum Holding's (NORNQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Noranda Aluminum Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Noranda Aluminum Holding (NORNQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Noranda Aluminum Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Noranda Aluminum Holding (NORNQ)?

A

The stock price for Noranda Aluminum Holding (OTCEM: NORNQ) is $0.000001 last updated Today at 8:22:32 PM.

Q

Does Noranda Aluminum Holding (NORNQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Noranda Aluminum Holding.

Q

When is Noranda Aluminum Holding (OTCEM:NORNQ) reporting earnings?

A

Noranda Aluminum Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Noranda Aluminum Holding (NORNQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Noranda Aluminum Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Noranda Aluminum Holding (NORNQ) operate in?

A

Noranda Aluminum Holding is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.