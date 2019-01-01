Net One Systems Co., Ltd. provides and sells a variety of telecom and information technology, or IT, products and services. The company organizes its products and services into three segments based on product and service type. The network products segment, which generates the most revenue of any segment, operates telecom networks. The segment also provides broadband network integration for telecom operators. The platform products segment sells cloud-based IT products. The service segment provides network design, installation, and maintenance services.