QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
5.2 - 5.34
Vol / Avg.
731.7K/742.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.8 - 6.49
Mkt Cap
30.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.2
P/E
16.9
EPS
0.12
Shares
5.6B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Nokia is a leading vendor in the telecommunications equipment industry. The company's network business derives revenue from selling wireless and fixed-line hardware, software, and services. Nokia's technology segment licenses its patent portfolio to handset manufacturers and makes royalties from Nokia-branded cellphones. The company, headquartered in Espoo, Finland, operates on a global scale, with most of its revenue from communication service providers.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nokia Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nokia (NOKBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nokia (OTCPK: NOKBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nokia's (NOKBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nokia.

Q

What is the target price for Nokia (NOKBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nokia

Q

Current Stock Price for Nokia (NOKBF)?

A

The stock price for Nokia (OTCPK: NOKBF) is $5.338 last updated Today at 7:31:18 PM.

Q

Does Nokia (NOKBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nokia.

Q

When is Nokia (OTCPK:NOKBF) reporting earnings?

A

Nokia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nokia (NOKBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nokia.

Q

What sector and industry does Nokia (NOKBF) operate in?

A

Nokia is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.