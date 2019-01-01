QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Nodechain Inc is engaged in the digital cryptocurrency mining and transaction validation operations. The company mines Ethereum and Bitcoin.

Nodechain Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nodechain (NODC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nodechain (OTCEM: NODC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nodechain's (NODC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nodechain.

Q

What is the target price for Nodechain (NODC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nodechain

Q

Current Stock Price for Nodechain (NODC)?

A

The stock price for Nodechain (OTCEM: NODC) is $0.0003 last updated Fri Aug 27 2021 16:16:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nodechain (NODC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nodechain.

Q

When is Nodechain (OTCEM:NODC) reporting earnings?

A

Nodechain does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nodechain (NODC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nodechain.

Q

What sector and industry does Nodechain (NODC) operate in?

A

Nodechain is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.