There is no Press for this Ticker
North Bud Farms Inc owns a state-of-the-art purpose-built cannabis production facility located on approximately 135 acres of agricultural land in Low, Quebec, Canada. The Low, Quebec facility currently has approximately 24,500 square feet of licensed indoor cultivation space; the company has submitted its licence amendment application to Health Canada to add an additional approximately 1,000,000 square feet of outdoor cultivation space.

North Bud Farms Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy North Bud Farms (NOBDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of North Bud Farms (OTCEM: NOBDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are North Bud Farms's (NOBDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for North Bud Farms.

Q

What is the target price for North Bud Farms (NOBDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for North Bud Farms

Q

Current Stock Price for North Bud Farms (NOBDF)?

A

The stock price for North Bud Farms (OTCEM: NOBDF) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Jan 13 2022 16:28:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does North Bud Farms (NOBDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for North Bud Farms.

Q

When is North Bud Farms (OTCEM:NOBDF) reporting earnings?

A

North Bud Farms does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is North Bud Farms (NOBDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for North Bud Farms.

Q

What sector and industry does North Bud Farms (NOBDF) operate in?

A

North Bud Farms is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.