Northamerican Energy Group Corp acquires low-risk, mature oil, and natural gas fields, and the recovery of their hydrocarbon reserves, with emphasis on the secondary recovery, production enhancement and developmental exploitation of its acquisitions.

Northamerican Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Northamerican Energy (NNYR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Northamerican Energy (OTCEM: NNYR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Northamerican Energy's (NNYR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Northamerican Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Northamerican Energy (NNYR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Northamerican Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Northamerican Energy (NNYR)?

A

The stock price for Northamerican Energy (OTCEM: NNYR) is $0.0002 last updated Today at 2:35:11 PM.

Q

Does Northamerican Energy (NNYR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Northamerican Energy.

Q

When is Northamerican Energy (OTCEM:NNYR) reporting earnings?

A

Northamerican Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Northamerican Energy (NNYR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Northamerican Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Northamerican Energy (NNYR) operate in?

A

Northamerican Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.